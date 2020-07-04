2608 Foxcreek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nestled among Nature lover\'s paradise is a beautiful home with a dramatic ceiling and modern floor plan. Stunning kitchen, master bath and an open living room with with beautiful view of landscaped backyard. The second floor connects with a very open view to the first floor. Lovely covered back patio, perfect to entertain and relax. The house is surrounded by Sherrill Park golf course, Foxboro nature preserve, and an expansive picnic park with playground.Close to DART rail station and telecom corridor. Attached 2 Car Garage Central Ac Disposal Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit