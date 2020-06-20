All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2558 Honeysuckle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2558 Honeysuckle Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2558 Honeysuckle Drive

2558 Honeysuckle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2558 Honeysuckle Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Crowley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nicely landscaped home in Richardson right down the street from Lookout Park. This home has spent the last few months getting ready. SS appliances including double oven, granite countertops with subway tile backsplash and white cabinets make this kitchen sparkle! Breakfast area with built in window seat and windows all around. Formal dining and 2 living areas have hardwoods. Guest bath has 2 sinks. Master bath has 2 closets, 2 vanities, and separate shower. All rooms are great size. Backyard has covered patio. Close to State farm Cityline, Realpage, George Bush 190, Hwy 75, and plenty of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2558 Honeysuckle Drive have any available units?
2558 Honeysuckle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2558 Honeysuckle Drive have?
Some of 2558 Honeysuckle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2558 Honeysuckle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2558 Honeysuckle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2558 Honeysuckle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2558 Honeysuckle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2558 Honeysuckle Drive offer parking?
No, 2558 Honeysuckle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2558 Honeysuckle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2558 Honeysuckle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2558 Honeysuckle Drive have a pool?
No, 2558 Honeysuckle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2558 Honeysuckle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2558 Honeysuckle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2558 Honeysuckle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2558 Honeysuckle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District