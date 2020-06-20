2558 Honeysuckle Drive

Amenities

Nicely landscaped home in Richardson right down the street from Lookout Park. This home has spent the last few months getting ready. SS appliances including double oven, granite countertops with subway tile backsplash and white cabinets make this kitchen sparkle! Breakfast area with built in window seat and windows all around. Formal dining and 2 living areas have hardwoods. Guest bath has 2 sinks. Master bath has 2 closets, 2 vanities, and separate shower. All rooms are great size. Backyard has covered patio. Close to State farm Cityline, Realpage, George Bush 190, Hwy 75, and plenty of restaurants.