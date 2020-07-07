All apartments in Richardson
2431 Southgate Drive

2431 Southgate Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2431 Southgate Dr, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Maintained like new townhome style zero lot line home. This has easy access to 75 and great location near everything! In award winning Prairie Creek Elementary and RISD school. Plantation shutters, quartz counters, stainless appliances, wood flooring everywhere but bedrooms and bath. On trend color scheme and finishes, tall ceilings, flat screen brackets, doggie door to a artificial turf in side yard. This house is a low maintenance property with front yard maintained by the HOA. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 Southgate Drive have any available units?
2431 Southgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2431 Southgate Drive have?
Some of 2431 Southgate Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2431 Southgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2431 Southgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 Southgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2431 Southgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2431 Southgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2431 Southgate Drive offers parking.
Does 2431 Southgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2431 Southgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 Southgate Drive have a pool?
No, 2431 Southgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2431 Southgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 2431 Southgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 Southgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2431 Southgate Drive has units with dishwashers.

