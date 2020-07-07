2431 Southgate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well Maintained like new townhome style zero lot line home. This has easy access to 75 and great location near everything! In award winning Prairie Creek Elementary and RISD school. Plantation shutters, quartz counters, stainless appliances, wood flooring everywhere but bedrooms and bath. On trend color scheme and finishes, tall ceilings, flat screen brackets, doggie door to a artificial turf in side yard. This house is a low maintenance property with front yard maintained by the HOA. This one won't last long!