Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2351 Performance Dr
Last updated December 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

2351 Performance Dr

2351 Performance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
Hello!

  I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

-------------------------------------------------
  Loft Loftity Loft Loft Loft. 

  Live Laugh Loft. 

  Loft-off! 

  Do you even loft bro? 

  Four scores and seven lofts ago.

  I think you get the idea here. It's lofts. Yes, the dreams you've been having about that cool bohemian artsy lifestyle can now come true. You can finally start that etsy store with cool paintings you do. And then you can host cool parties with well known artists you meet in your new gallery place. Fancy wines and cheeses, and people with lots of instagram followers. It's awesome. You can finally be the lucky lofter you've dreamed about! 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Gourmet Kitchens With Natural Silver Finish Appliancesgourmet Kitchens With Natural Silver Finish Appliances

Side-by-Side Refrigerators With Ice Makersside-by-Side Refrigerators With Ice Makers

36" & 42" Custom Kitchen Cabinets36" & 42" Custom Kitchen Cabinets

Island Kitchens With Drawer Banksisland Kitchens With Drawer Banks

Granite Countertopsgranite Countertops

Brushed Nickel Hardwarebrushed Nickel Hardware

Walk-in Pantrieswalk-in Pantries

Ceiling Fansceiling Fans

Full-Size Washers and Dryersfull-Size Washers and Dryers

Modern Track Lighting/recessed Lightingmodern Track Lighting/recessed Lighting

Bamboo/ceramic tileBAMBOO/CERAMIC TILE

Stained Concrete flooringSTAINED CONCRETE FLOORING

Arched nichesARCHED NICHES

Doorways and hallwaysDOORWAYS and HALLWAYS

Oversized Closets/linen closetsOVERSIZED CLOSETS/LINEN CLOSETS

Built-in Computer Desks With bookshelvesBUILT-in COMPUTER DESKS WITH BOOKSHELVES

Walk-in showersWALK-in SHOWERS

Roman Soaking tubsROMAN SOAKING TUBS

Vanity Areas/double sinksVANITY AREAS/DOUBLE SINKS

skylineSKYLINE

fountainFOUNTAIN

Pool & Courtyard viewsPOOL & COURTYARD VIEWS

Spacious Terraces and verandasSPACIOUS TERRACES and VERANDAS

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Resort Style Swimming Pool With Tanning Deck

Strength/cardio Fitness Center W/32" Plasma Tvs

Resident Business Center & Conference Room

Cyber Lounge With 50" Plasma Tv

Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas

Iports in Clubhouse

Resident Kitchen

Lounge and Catering Areas

Game Room With Gaming Systems and Billiards

Landscaped Courtyard With Hammocks

Fountains and Zen Garden

Outdoor Grill Areas

Paw Park

1 & 2 Car Private Garages With Remotes Available

Convenient Parking Garage With Controlled Access

Covered Guest/visitor Parking

24/7 Controlled Access Luxer One Package Room

Shared Spaces Powered by 100% Renewable Energy

Dart Rail Within Walking Distance

Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2351 Performance Dr have any available units?
2351 Performance Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2351 Performance Dr have?
Some of 2351 Performance Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2351 Performance Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2351 Performance Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2351 Performance Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2351 Performance Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2351 Performance Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2351 Performance Dr offers parking.
Does 2351 Performance Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2351 Performance Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2351 Performance Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2351 Performance Dr has a pool.
Does 2351 Performance Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 2351 Performance Dr has accessible units.
Does 2351 Performance Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2351 Performance Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

