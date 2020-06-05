2351 Performance Dr

Amenities

Loft Loftity Loft Loft Loft.



Live Laugh Loft.



Loft-off!



Do you even loft bro?



Four scores and seven lofts ago.



I think you get the idea here. It's lofts. Yes, the dreams you've been having about that cool bohemian artsy lifestyle can now come true. You can finally start that etsy store with cool paintings you do. And then you can host cool parties with well known artists you meet in your new gallery place. Fancy wines and cheeses, and people with lots of instagram followers. It's awesome. You can finally be the lucky lofter you've dreamed about!



Apartment Amenities



Gourmet Kitchens With Natural Silver Finish Appliancesgourmet Kitchens With Natural Silver Finish Appliances



Side-by-Side Refrigerators With Ice Makersside-by-Side Refrigerators With Ice Makers



36" & 42" Custom Kitchen Cabinets36" & 42" Custom Kitchen Cabinets



Island Kitchens With Drawer Banksisland Kitchens With Drawer Banks



Granite Countertopsgranite Countertops



Brushed Nickel Hardwarebrushed Nickel Hardware



Walk-in Pantrieswalk-in Pantries



Ceiling Fansceiling Fans



Full-Size Washers and Dryersfull-Size Washers and Dryers



Modern Track Lighting/recessed Lightingmodern Track Lighting/recessed Lighting



Bamboo/ceramic tileBAMBOO/CERAMIC TILE



Stained Concrete flooringSTAINED CONCRETE FLOORING



Arched nichesARCHED NICHES



Doorways and hallwaysDOORWAYS and HALLWAYS



Oversized Closets/linen closetsOVERSIZED CLOSETS/LINEN CLOSETS



Built-in Computer Desks With bookshelvesBUILT-in COMPUTER DESKS WITH BOOKSHELVES



Walk-in showersWALK-in SHOWERS



Roman Soaking tubsROMAN SOAKING TUBS



Vanity Areas/double sinksVANITY AREAS/DOUBLE SINKS



skylineSKYLINE



fountainFOUNTAIN



Pool & Courtyard viewsPOOL & COURTYARD VIEWS



Spacious Terraces and verandasSPACIOUS TERRACES and VERANDAS



Community Amenities



Resort Style Swimming Pool With Tanning Deck



Strength/cardio Fitness Center W/32" Plasma Tvs



Resident Business Center & Conference Room



Cyber Lounge With 50" Plasma Tv



Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas



Iports in Clubhouse



Resident Kitchen



Lounge and Catering Areas



Game Room With Gaming Systems and Billiards



Landscaped Courtyard With Hammocks



Fountains and Zen Garden



Outdoor Grill Areas



Paw Park



1 & 2 Car Private Garages With Remotes Available



Convenient Parking Garage With Controlled Access



Covered Guest/visitor Parking



24/7 Controlled Access Luxer One Package Room



Shared Spaces Powered by 100% Renewable Energy



Dart Rail Within Walking Distance



Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available



