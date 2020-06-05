2351 Performance Dr

Amenities
Hello!
I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.
-------------------------------------------------
Loft Loftity Loft Loft Loft.
Live Laugh Loft.
Loft-off!
Do you even loft bro?
Four scores and seven lofts ago.
I think you get the idea here. It's lofts. Yes, the dreams you've been having about that cool bohemian artsy lifestyle can now come true. You can finally start that etsy store with cool paintings you do. And then you can host cool parties with well known artists you meet in your new gallery place. Fancy wines and cheeses, and people with lots of instagram followers. It's awesome. You can finally be the lucky lofter you've dreamed about!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Gourmet Kitchens With Natural Silver Finish Appliancesgourmet Kitchens With Natural Silver Finish Appliances
Side-by-Side Refrigerators With Ice Makersside-by-Side Refrigerators With Ice Makers
36" & 42" Custom Kitchen Cabinets36" & 42" Custom Kitchen Cabinets
Island Kitchens With Drawer Banksisland Kitchens With Drawer Banks
Granite Countertopsgranite Countertops
Brushed Nickel Hardwarebrushed Nickel Hardware
Walk-in Pantrieswalk-in Pantries
Ceiling Fansceiling Fans
Full-Size Washers and Dryersfull-Size Washers and Dryers
Modern Track Lighting/recessed Lightingmodern Track Lighting/recessed Lighting
Bamboo/ceramic tileBAMBOO/CERAMIC TILE
Stained Concrete flooringSTAINED CONCRETE FLOORING
Arched nichesARCHED NICHES
Doorways and hallwaysDOORWAYS and HALLWAYS
Oversized Closets/linen closetsOVERSIZED CLOSETS/LINEN CLOSETS
Built-in Computer Desks With bookshelvesBUILT-in COMPUTER DESKS WITH BOOKSHELVES
Walk-in showersWALK-in SHOWERS
Roman Soaking tubsROMAN SOAKING TUBS
Vanity Areas/double sinksVANITY AREAS/DOUBLE SINKS
skylineSKYLINE
fountainFOUNTAIN
Pool & Courtyard viewsPOOL & COURTYARD VIEWS
Spacious Terraces and verandasSPACIOUS TERRACES and VERANDAS
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resort Style Swimming Pool With Tanning Deck
Strength/cardio Fitness Center W/32" Plasma Tvs
Resident Business Center & Conference Room
Cyber Lounge With 50" Plasma Tv
Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas
Iports in Clubhouse
Resident Kitchen
Lounge and Catering Areas
Game Room With Gaming Systems and Billiards
Landscaped Courtyard With Hammocks
Fountains and Zen Garden
Outdoor Grill Areas
Paw Park
1 & 2 Car Private Garages With Remotes Available
Convenient Parking Garage With Controlled Access
Covered Guest/visitor Parking
24/7 Controlled Access Luxer One Package Room
Shared Spaces Powered by 100% Renewable Energy
Dart Rail Within Walking Distance
Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available