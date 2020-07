Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

From a peaceful drive-up to a professionally maintained pool, the open floor plan allows for any size gathering. This home includes multiple upgrades and custom touches throughout. The spacious master has its own personal fireplace and large walk in closet. A vaulted ceiling and a second fireplace highlight the living area which leads to a large family room. Take a step outside to the covered patio or have some fun in the heated pool all year round.