Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Highly Desirable Canyon Creek home with Mature trees. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is the perfect rental! The white picket fence around the backyard and open sunroom make this house a warm and inviting home. Garage was converted to make a large master bedroom with carport parking and a shed for extra storage. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included! Walking distance to Canyon Creek Elementary and Park and just down the road from UTD