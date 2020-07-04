All apartments in Richardson
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:31 PM

218 E Kaufman Street

218 East Kaufman Street · No Longer Available
Location

218 East Kaufman Street, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Luxury brownstone offers modern living, custom craftsmanship and urban flair. Bright open concept living area features wood flrs, granite counters, custom cabinets, SS Bosch appls, gas stove with pot filler, tankless WH, custom staircase, all make this 3 bed, 3.1 bath unit sparkle. Spacious mstr suite complete with balcony and grand mstr bathroom, his and hers sinks, jetted tub, sep shower, and custom walk-in closet. 2nd bedrm with bath. Versatile 3rd flr features a 3rd bedrm with bath and flex study, media or game Rm. Easy access to I-75, CityLine, downtown, airports, Dart rail, eclectic shops, restaurants, and nightlife make this property a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 E Kaufman Street have any available units?
218 E Kaufman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 E Kaufman Street have?
Some of 218 E Kaufman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 E Kaufman Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 E Kaufman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 E Kaufman Street pet-friendly?
No, 218 E Kaufman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 218 E Kaufman Street offer parking?
No, 218 E Kaufman Street does not offer parking.
Does 218 E Kaufman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 E Kaufman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 E Kaufman Street have a pool?
No, 218 E Kaufman Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 E Kaufman Street have accessible units?
No, 218 E Kaufman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 E Kaufman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 E Kaufman Street has units with dishwashers.

