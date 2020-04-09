2117 Boulder Trail

Amenities
Wonderful large townhome with freshly painted interior. Corner unit with many windows allows lots of natural light. 1st level includes a 2 car garage & handy office space or 2nd living area. 2nd level features an open living dining area with high ceilings, hardwood floors, a covered balcony-patio & half bath. Kitchen has tile flooring, granite counters & stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The top floor has two bedrooms each with their own private bath. The master ste includes a large walk-in closet. A full sized stackable washer-dryer is conveniently located in the upstairs hall clst. Property is located in a beautiful Richardson gated community with easy access to shopping, restaurants and highways.