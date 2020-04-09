2117 Boulder Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful large townhome with freshly painted interior. Corner unit with many windows allows lots of natural light. 1st level includes a 2 car garage & handy office space or 2nd living area. 2nd level features an open living dining area with high ceilings, hardwood floors, a covered balcony-patio & half bath. Kitchen has tile flooring, granite counters & stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The top floor has two bedrooms each with their own private bath. The master ste includes a large walk-in closet. A full sized stackable washer-dryer is conveniently located in the upstairs hall clst. Property is located in a beautiful Richardson gated community with easy access to shopping, restaurants and highways.