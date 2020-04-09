All apartments in Richardson
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:57 PM

2117 Boulder Trail

2117 Boulder Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2117 Boulder Trl, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful large townhome with freshly painted interior. Corner unit with many windows allows lots of natural light. 1st level includes a 2 car garage & handy office space or 2nd living area. 2nd level features an open living dining area with high ceilings, hardwood floors, a covered balcony-patio & half bath. Kitchen has tile flooring, granite counters & stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The top floor has two bedrooms each with their own private bath. The master ste includes a large walk-in closet. A full sized stackable washer-dryer is conveniently located in the upstairs hall clst. Property is located in a beautiful Richardson gated community with easy access to shopping, restaurants and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Boulder Trail have any available units?
2117 Boulder Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Boulder Trail have?
Some of 2117 Boulder Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Boulder Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Boulder Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Boulder Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Boulder Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2117 Boulder Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Boulder Trail offers parking.
Does 2117 Boulder Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 Boulder Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Boulder Trail have a pool?
No, 2117 Boulder Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Boulder Trail have accessible units?
No, 2117 Boulder Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Boulder Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 Boulder Trail has units with dishwashers.

