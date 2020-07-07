2115 Boulder Trail

Amenities

Gorgeous Townhome in Exclusive Gated Community with Pool and Pond. 5 star Richardson school district. UTD school bus stop within 5 minutes walking distance. Kitchen has tons of cabinets and large flat granite counter top. Bedrooms are both with full bath, large walk-in closet, decorative lighting. 2 private car garage. Excellent West Richardson location where you can walk to restaurants and shopping. Minutes to George Bush, UTD and Telecom Corridor. Pets on a case by case basis. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information in MLS. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address.