Richardson, TX
2100 Azure Pointe
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:10 PM

2100 Azure Pointe

2100 Azure Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Azure Pointe, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous Two Bed Two Bath Townhome Located in a Quiet and Flourishing Neighborhood. Office on the First Floor.  Open Floor Plan in the Second Floor, 2nd Bed & Full Bath, Family Room Open to Kitchen,Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Granite & Pantry. Master Suite on the Third Floor Features with Dual Sinks, Separate Shower. Carpet in all Bedrooms, Wood Floor Throughout Open Areas. Community Pool, Gated Entrance, Walk to Shopping Center and Restaurants. Close to UT-Dallas. Easy access to 75, GW Bush Highway. Richardson Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Azure Pointe have any available units?
2100 Azure Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Azure Pointe have?
Some of 2100 Azure Pointe's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Azure Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Azure Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Azure Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Azure Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2100 Azure Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Azure Pointe offers parking.
Does 2100 Azure Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Azure Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Azure Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Azure Pointe has a pool.
Does 2100 Azure Pointe have accessible units?
No, 2100 Azure Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Azure Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Azure Pointe has units with dishwashers.

