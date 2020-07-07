2100 Azure Pointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous Two Bed Two Bath Townhome Located in a Quiet and Flourishing Neighborhood. Office on the First Floor. Open Floor Plan in the Second Floor, 2nd Bed & Full Bath, Family Room Open to Kitchen,Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Granite & Pantry. Master Suite on the Third Floor Features with Dual Sinks, Separate Shower. Carpet in all Bedrooms, Wood Floor Throughout Open Areas. Community Pool, Gated Entrance, Walk to Shopping Center and Restaurants. Close to UT-Dallas. Easy access to 75, GW Bush Highway. Richardson Schools.