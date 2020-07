Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Home Features granite counters in kitchen, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, updated fixtures, open layout to kitchen and living room. Beautiful neighborhood just north of Beltline with all schools walking distance and easy access to North Central Expressway. Large yard and 2 car garage with storage area. $75 administration fee due upon approval and signing of lease.