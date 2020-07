2010 Cap Rock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED GEM THAT BACKS UP TO A GREENBELT AND FEEDS INTO RICHARDSON'S MOST COVETED PRAIRIE CREEK. FENCE BEING BUILT. UNIQUE TOUCHES INSIDE THAT WILL IMPRESS. SOLAR PANELS OFFER LOWERED ELEC COST. ENTER INTO STACKED LIVING-DINING ON LEFT PLUS VIEW INTO FAMILY ROOM THAT IS OPEN TO KITCHEN. ALL BEDROOMS DOWN HALL ON THE RIGHT W- REPLACED CARPET (ONLY CARPET IN HOUSE.) KITCHEN W- GLEAMING GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES ( NEW SMOOTH TOP RANGE), DOUBLE SINK, FRIDGE, WHITE CABINETS & SHELVING. FRENCH DOORS W-BUILT IN BLINDS LEAD OUT TO GARAGE & LARGE YARD. LARGE WHITE BRICK WBFP W-GAS START IN GENEROUS SIZED FAMILY ROOM. REMODELED BATHS WITH CONTEMPORARY COLORS AND VANITIES. LARGE WALK IN SHOWER IN MASTER.