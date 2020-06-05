2007 Garden View Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Absolutely perfect 3 bedroom, 2 story townhome. Wonderful gated community just minutes from UTD features a beautiful pond with fountain, pool and grill area for homeowners and tenants just across from this unit. Inside you'll find an open living space with fireplace open to a dining area and kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, with fridge, washer and dryer included. Access to two car garage through the kitchen. Half bath downstairs. 3 generous size bedrooms upstairs. Huge master suite upstairs with sitting area, private master bath, and nice size walk in closet. Two other bedrooms share a bath.