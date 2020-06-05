All apartments in Richardson
2007 Garden View Lane

2007 Gardenia Wy · No Longer Available
Location

2007 Gardenia Wy, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely perfect 3 bedroom, 2 story townhome. Wonderful gated community just minutes from UTD features a beautiful pond with fountain, pool and grill area for homeowners and tenants just across from this unit. Inside you'll find an open living space with fireplace open to a dining area and kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, with fridge, washer and dryer included. Access to two car garage through the kitchen. Half bath downstairs. 3 generous size bedrooms upstairs. Huge master suite upstairs with sitting area, private master bath, and nice size walk in closet. Two other bedrooms share a bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Garden View Lane have any available units?
2007 Garden View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 Garden View Lane have?
Some of 2007 Garden View Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Garden View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Garden View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Garden View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2007 Garden View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2007 Garden View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Garden View Lane offers parking.
Does 2007 Garden View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 Garden View Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Garden View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2007 Garden View Lane has a pool.
Does 2007 Garden View Lane have accessible units?
No, 2007 Garden View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Garden View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 Garden View Lane has units with dishwashers.

