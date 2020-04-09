All apartments in Richardson
200 S Waterview Circle
200 S Waterview Circle

200 South Waterview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

200 South Waterview Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming cottage in the heart of Richardson;located on a private culdesac circle with just a few other homes. Spacious interior with easy care stone and wood floors in living and dining areas, cozy carpet in the bedrooms, and tile in the bathrooms. Large backyard, fenced with grass; great for pets and play. The covered patio is a natural for backyard barbeques and corn hole games. Prime location includes easy access to UT at Dallas, Central Expressway, Dallas North Tollway, LBJ, and George Bush Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 S Waterview Circle have any available units?
200 S Waterview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 S Waterview Circle have?
Some of 200 S Waterview Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 S Waterview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
200 S Waterview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 S Waterview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 S Waterview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 200 S Waterview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 200 S Waterview Circle offers parking.
Does 200 S Waterview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 S Waterview Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 S Waterview Circle have a pool?
No, 200 S Waterview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 200 S Waterview Circle have accessible units?
No, 200 S Waterview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 200 S Waterview Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 S Waterview Circle has units with dishwashers.

