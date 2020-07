1918 E Baylor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL ONE-STORY HOME, COMPLETELY REMODELED, FRESH PAINT EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR.UPDATED BATHROOMS,NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND NICELY LOOKING BACKFLASH, NEW SS APPLIANCES. HVAC INSTALLED IN AUGUST 2016, ROOF INSTALLED IN OCTOBER 2016 (STILL UNDER LABOR WARRANTY),WATER HEATER INSTALED IN MAY 2018 (1 YR LABOR AND 6 YRS FACTORY WARRANTIES), FOUNDATION WORK DONE IN APRIL 2018 (LIFETIME TRANSFERABLE WARRANTY). BEAUTIFUL FLOORING, HARDWOOD IN LIVING ROOM, HALLWAY AREAS, TILES IN KITCHEN AND DINING ROOMS AND BATHROOMS, CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS+CLOSETS. READY TO MOVE-IN. IT WON'T LAST LONG IN THIS QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.