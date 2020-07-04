1908 Linda Ln 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

SWEET 1 bedroom/kitchenette/patio/yard - Property Id: 214006



Sweet tucked away In-Law-I bedroom. Two people work well in this space. Washer and dryer included. Street parking family area. Must be a non smoker of anything. Shared a/c ventilation. Small pets monthly pet rent $17.00. Pet deposit is refundable as long as no damage is done to furniture or flooring and property is returned in same condition as when rented.Pet deposit $200.

All 4 utilities cost you $100.00 fastest speed internet, water, gas and electric. This is the perfect place for the person that does not like apt. living. Yard care inside your fenced yard means watering a couple of trees and keeping any weeds pulled. There is no grass to mow as picture shows. Feel free to ask any questions, this is a unique property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214006

Property Id 214006



(RLNE5775230)