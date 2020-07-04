All apartments in Richardson
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:08 PM

1908 Linda Ln 1

1908 Linda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Linda Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
SWEET 1 bedroom/kitchenette/patio/yard - Property Id: 214006

Sweet tucked away In-Law-I bedroom. Two people work well in this space. Washer and dryer included. Street parking family area. Must be a non smoker of anything. Shared a/c ventilation. Small pets monthly pet rent $17.00. Pet deposit is refundable as long as no damage is done to furniture or flooring and property is returned in same condition as when rented.Pet deposit $200.
All 4 utilities cost you $100.00 fastest speed internet, water, gas and electric. This is the perfect place for the person that does not like apt. living. Yard care inside your fenced yard means watering a couple of trees and keeping any weeds pulled. There is no grass to mow as picture shows. Feel free to ask any questions, this is a unique property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214006
Property Id 214006

(RLNE5775230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Linda Ln 1 have any available units?
1908 Linda Ln 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Linda Ln 1 have?
Some of 1908 Linda Ln 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Linda Ln 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Linda Ln 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Linda Ln 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Linda Ln 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1908 Linda Ln 1 offer parking?
No, 1908 Linda Ln 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1908 Linda Ln 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 Linda Ln 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Linda Ln 1 have a pool?
No, 1908 Linda Ln 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Linda Ln 1 have accessible units?
No, 1908 Linda Ln 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Linda Ln 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Linda Ln 1 has units with dishwashers.

