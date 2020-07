Amenities

Won't last at this price, four bedroom home in a nice neighborhood. Comes with newer stainless steel side by side refrigerator, Washer, dryer. Extremely clean & well maintained. 2.5 bath. Fully renovated and recently painted. No carpets, wooden floors, ceramic tiles. Master bedroom has two closets. All Bed with wooden floors. Two car garage & drive way space. Patio covered. Large back yard. Near parks, schools, DART & highways