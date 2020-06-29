All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1819 Vassar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1819 Vassar Drive
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:43 AM

1819 Vassar Drive

1819 Vassar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1819 Vassar Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful One Story Home in great location! Gorgeous wood like tile floors featured in entry, halls, dining, sun room, nook, kitchen, and family room. Formal Dining with chair rail and crown molding. Kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel apps, and painted cabinets. Family room boats brick fireplace, hearth, and built ins. Master bath with dual sinks, framed mirrors, and large shower. Stylish new paint through out home. Spacious sun room overlooks inviting back yard with mature trees. Nice size backyard for outdoor entertaining. This Home Is A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Vassar Drive have any available units?
1819 Vassar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 Vassar Drive have?
Some of 1819 Vassar Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Vassar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Vassar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Vassar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Vassar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1819 Vassar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Vassar Drive offers parking.
Does 1819 Vassar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Vassar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Vassar Drive have a pool?
No, 1819 Vassar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Vassar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1819 Vassar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Vassar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 Vassar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District