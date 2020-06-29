1819 Vassar Drive

Amenities

Beautiful One Story Home in great location! Gorgeous wood like tile floors featured in entry, halls, dining, sun room, nook, kitchen, and family room. Formal Dining with chair rail and crown molding. Kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel apps, and painted cabinets. Family room boats brick fireplace, hearth, and built ins. Master bath with dual sinks, framed mirrors, and large shower. Stylish new paint through out home. Spacious sun room overlooks inviting back yard with mature trees. Nice size backyard for outdoor entertaining. This Home Is A Must See!