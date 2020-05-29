All apartments in Richardson
1813 Ridge Creek Lane

1813 Ridge Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Ridge Creek Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
University Estates North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home w plenty of space. Breakfast nook grants a peaceful view of the backyard and the family room. Nice large den. Nice size back yard with patio for your barbecues and a nice size backyard to run and play outside. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, lots of cabinet space and a walk-in pantry."
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Ridge Creek Lane have any available units?
1813 Ridge Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Ridge Creek Lane have?
Some of 1813 Ridge Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Ridge Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Ridge Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Ridge Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 Ridge Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1813 Ridge Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 1813 Ridge Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1813 Ridge Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Ridge Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Ridge Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 1813 Ridge Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Ridge Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1813 Ridge Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Ridge Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Ridge Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

