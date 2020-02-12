All apartments in Richardson
1802 Yale Place
1802 Yale Place

1802 Yale Place · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Yale Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
VACANT, MOVE IN & SHOW READY! Beautiful Richardson home in Cul-De-Sac. The eat-in kitchen is open to the living room with a view of the Sparkling Pool. Updated Kitchen with Smooth Top Electric Range, Painted White Cabinets, & Granite Countertops. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a pool, and attached 2 car garage. Separate utility room off kitchen with washer dryer. Located in the highly sought after Arapaho East neighborhood. Close to elementary school and Yale Park. Sit in the backyard and listen to the calming sounds of the water as you look into the blue water. Come see soon so you can jump in before SUMMER! $20 monthly filter program Required. $99 Lease Admin fee due at lease signing. $50 App Fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Yale Place have any available units?
1802 Yale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Yale Place have?
Some of 1802 Yale Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Yale Place currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Yale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Yale Place pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Yale Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1802 Yale Place offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Yale Place offers parking.
Does 1802 Yale Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 Yale Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Yale Place have a pool?
Yes, 1802 Yale Place has a pool.
Does 1802 Yale Place have accessible units?
No, 1802 Yale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Yale Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Yale Place has units with dishwashers.

