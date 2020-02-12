1802 Yale Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

VACANT, MOVE IN & SHOW READY! Beautiful Richardson home in Cul-De-Sac. The eat-in kitchen is open to the living room with a view of the Sparkling Pool. Updated Kitchen with Smooth Top Electric Range, Painted White Cabinets, & Granite Countertops. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a pool, and attached 2 car garage. Separate utility room off kitchen with washer dryer. Located in the highly sought after Arapaho East neighborhood. Close to elementary school and Yale Park. Sit in the backyard and listen to the calming sounds of the water as you look into the blue water. Come see soon so you can jump in before SUMMER! $20 monthly filter program Required. $99 Lease Admin fee due at lease signing. $50 App Fee per adult.