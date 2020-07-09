17725 Agave Lane

Amenities

Location, location, location! A brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath Town home in master planned community University Place. This is a end Unit have no common wall on one-side, located in lane across the Community Pool. This well designed contemporary home comes with 1 living & 1 dining area down, another living up, plenty of natural lights, Tank less water heater, side walkway to the back yard. Fully fenced in backyard has a covered patio with all lawn and landscape maintained by the HOA. Community is next door to UTD, walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment. 3 mins. to TX-190, 10 mins. to Dallas Tollway. Awesome amenities, 3 different size pools, club house, playground, & walking trail uptown living style.