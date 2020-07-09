All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 17725 Agave Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
17725 Agave Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 1:49 AM

17725 Agave Lane

17725 Agave Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17725 Agave Ln, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
new construction
Location, location, location! A brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath Town home in master planned community University Place. This is a end Unit have no common wall on one-side, located in lane across the Community Pool. This well designed contemporary home comes with 1 living & 1 dining area down, another living up, plenty of natural lights, Tank less water heater, side walkway to the back yard. Fully fenced in backyard has a covered patio with all lawn and landscape maintained by the HOA. Community is next door to UTD, walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment. 3 mins. to TX-190, 10 mins. to Dallas Tollway. Awesome amenities, 3 different size pools, club house, playground, & walking trail uptown living style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17725 Agave Lane have any available units?
17725 Agave Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 17725 Agave Lane have?
Some of 17725 Agave Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17725 Agave Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17725 Agave Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17725 Agave Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17725 Agave Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 17725 Agave Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17725 Agave Lane offers parking.
Does 17725 Agave Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17725 Agave Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17725 Agave Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17725 Agave Lane has a pool.
Does 17725 Agave Lane have accessible units?
No, 17725 Agave Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17725 Agave Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17725 Agave Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District