Richardson, TX
17721 Coralbery Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17721 Coralbery Drive

17721 Coralbery Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17721 Coralbery Dr, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Stunning, newly constructed Ashton Woods modern townhome featuring 3 bedrooms in Plano ISD and located near UTD. Beautiful hand-scraped wood floors cover the first floor of this popular, open floor plan. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, a large island overlooking the living room, fireplace and backyard. Second floor features three bedrooms, including the master suite, and a study or lounging area. This home is move in ready with easy access to 75, George Bush, Dallas North Tollway, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17721 Coralbery Drive have any available units?
17721 Coralbery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 17721 Coralbery Drive have?
Some of 17721 Coralbery Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17721 Coralbery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17721 Coralbery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17721 Coralbery Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17721 Coralbery Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 17721 Coralbery Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17721 Coralbery Drive offers parking.
Does 17721 Coralbery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17721 Coralbery Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17721 Coralbery Drive have a pool?
No, 17721 Coralbery Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17721 Coralbery Drive have accessible units?
No, 17721 Coralbery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17721 Coralbery Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17721 Coralbery Drive has units with dishwashers.

