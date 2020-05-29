1740 N Greenville Ave

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Smart Home Technology by IOTAS available in select homes
Internet powered by AT&T Fiber delivering internet starting at 1gb for super fast downloads available
Spacious, Modern Floor Plans with Open Flowing Design
High-End, Natural Wood-Style Flooring in Kitchens, Bathrooms, & Living Areas
Premium Shaw Plush Carpeting in All Bedrooms
Oversized Kitchen Prep Islands with Dropped Cylinder Pendant Lighting*
Fashionable Two-tone Kitchen Cabinets with Espresso Lowers & Latte Uppers
Chef Enthusiast Kitchens with Stainless Steel Undermount Sinks & High-arc, Pulldown Moen Faucets
Polished India White Granite Stone Countertops & Designer Mosaic Backsplashes
Stainless Steel, Energy-efficient Frigidaire Appliances, including Dishwasher, Top-Freezer Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Self-Cleaning Electric Range, & Built-in Microwave Oven
Contemporary Interior Color Schemes with Attractive Two-tone Paint
Spa-Inspired Bathrooms with Oval Soaking Tubs, Ceramic Tile Flooring & Walls
Large Walk-in Closets with Custom, Ventilated Shelves
Stylish Satin Nickel Hardware Throughout Home
Modern, Decorative Lighting including Floating Bathroom Vanity Lights
Elegant High Ceilings & Industrial-Style Ceiling Fans
Breezy Patios & Balconies for Relaxing in the Fresh Air
Eco-Friendly, Programmable Electronic Thermostats
Cable & Internet Ready for Easy Connections
Convenient Storage Units for Your Extra Belongings
Full-Size Washers & Dryers*
Private Garages with Remote-Controlled Doors*
Private, Enclosed Yards for Pets or Additional Outdoor Space*
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
100% Smoke-Free Community for Easy Breathing
Spectacular Rooftop Sky Lounge
Tropical Pool Oasis & Courtyard with In-water Tanning Ledge, Private Poolside Cabanas, & Outdoor Grilling Stations
Ultra-chill Transitional Indoor/Outdoor Living Room with double-sided Fireplace, Flat Panel TVs, Barbeque Grills, Lounge Seating, & Stylish LED Lighting
Sleek, State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Cardio Equipment & Free Weights
Fitness On Demand Virtual Group Exercise, Yoga, Pilates, & Dance Classes
Located along-side the Richardson Hike and Bike trail
Inspiring Art Park with Creative, Original Work of Art
Zen Meditation Courtyard with Relaxing Water Feature
Pooch-pampering Dog Spa with Hot/Cold Water & Blow Dryer
Outdoor Barbeque Gas Grills for Easy Dinners & Cookouts with Friends
Breezy Picnic Areas for Impromptu Dining Al Fresco
Fully Equipped Business Center & Wi-Fi Lounge
Gourmet Coffee Bar with Complimentary Beverages
Easy-access Bike Storage & Repair Station
Luxurious, Modern Clubhouse for Entertaining & Parties
Covered Parking Garage with Controlled Access
Convenient, Exclusive Guest Elevators
Package Receiving Service with Parcel Lockers available 24/7
Door-side Valet Service for Recycling & Trash
Explore your new neighborhood and conveniently walk to nearby restaurants and retail such as Tiffs Treats, Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt, Twisted Root Burger, Panera Bread, 7-11 Convenience Store, Frost and Chase Banks.
Enjoy being moments away from the DART Arapaho Park and Ride Station, served by both the DART Red and Orange lines. A convenient way getting to the AAC for a concert or sporting events, or to either DFW or Love Field Airports
Valet Dry Cleaning
Updater Moving Partner
Bellhops Dallas Movers
Easy access to State Route 75 and Pres. GB Tollway