1740 N Greenville Ave

I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We're a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I'm super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn't know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.



Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you'll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they've found out that you've "made it". I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out.



Apartment Amenities



Smart Home Technology by IOTAS available in select homes



Internet powered by AT&T Fiber delivering internet starting at 1gb for super fast downloads available



Spacious, Modern Floor Plans with Open Flowing Design



High-End, Natural Wood-Style Flooring in Kitchens, Bathrooms, & Living Areas



Premium Shaw Plush Carpeting in All Bedrooms



Oversized Kitchen Prep Islands with Dropped Cylinder Pendant Lighting*



Fashionable Two-tone Kitchen Cabinets with Espresso Lowers & Latte Uppers



Chef Enthusiast Kitchens with Stainless Steel Undermount Sinks & High-arc, Pulldown Moen Faucets



Polished India White Granite Stone Countertops & Designer Mosaic Backsplashes



Stainless Steel, Energy-efficient Frigidaire Appliances, including Dishwasher, Top-Freezer Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Self-Cleaning Electric Range, & Built-in Microwave Oven



Contemporary Interior Color Schemes with Attractive Two-tone Paint



Spa-Inspired Bathrooms with Oval Soaking Tubs, Ceramic Tile Flooring & Walls



Large Walk-in Closets with Custom, Ventilated Shelves



Stylish Satin Nickel Hardware Throughout Home



Modern, Decorative Lighting including Floating Bathroom Vanity Lights



Elegant High Ceilings & Industrial-Style Ceiling Fans



Breezy Patios & Balconies for Relaxing in the Fresh Air



Eco-Friendly, Programmable Electronic Thermostats



Cable & Internet Ready for Easy Connections



Convenient Storage Units for Your Extra Belongings



Full-Size Washers & Dryers*



Private Garages with Remote-Controlled Doors*



Private, Enclosed Yards for Pets or Additional Outdoor Space*



Community Amenities



100% Smoke-Free Community for Easy Breathing



Spectacular Rooftop Sky Lounge



Tropical Pool Oasis & Courtyard with In-water Tanning Ledge, Private Poolside Cabanas, & Outdoor Grilling Stations



Ultra-chill Transitional Indoor/Outdoor Living Room with double-sided Fireplace, Flat Panel TVs, Barbeque Grills, Lounge Seating, & Stylish LED Lighting



Sleek, State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Cardio Equipment & Free Weights



Fitness On Demand Virtual Group Exercise, Yoga, Pilates, & Dance Classes



Located along-side the Richardson Hike and Bike trail



Inspiring Art Park with Creative, Original Work of Art



Zen Meditation Courtyard with Relaxing Water Feature



Pooch-pampering Dog Spa with Hot/Cold Water & Blow Dryer



Outdoor Barbeque Gas Grills for Easy Dinners & Cookouts with Friends



Breezy Picnic Areas for Impromptu Dining Al Fresco



Fully Equipped Business Center & Wi-Fi Lounge



Gourmet Coffee Bar with Complimentary Beverages



Easy-access Bike Storage & Repair Station



Luxurious, Modern Clubhouse for Entertaining & Parties



Covered Parking Garage with Controlled Access



Convenient, Exclusive Guest Elevators



Package Receiving Service with Parcel Lockers available 24/7



Door-side Valet Service for Recycling & Trash



Explore your new neighborhood and conveniently walk to nearby restaurants and retail such as Tiffs Treats, Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt, Twisted Root Burger, Panera Bread, 7-11 Convenience Store, Frost and Chase Banks.



Enjoy being moments away from the DART Arapaho Park and Ride Station, served by both the DART Red and Orange lines. A convenient way getting to the AAC for a concert or sporting events, or to either DFW or Love Field Airports



Valet Dry Cleaning



Updater Moving Partner



Bellhops Dallas Movers



Easy access to State Route 75 and Pres. GB Tollway



