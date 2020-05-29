All apartments in Richardson
1740 N Greenville Ave

1740 North Greenville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1740 North Greenville Avenue, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
valet service
yoga
Looking for a new apartment?

  I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We're a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I'm super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn't know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.

_________________________________
  Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you'll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they've found out that you've "made it". I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Smart Home Technology by IOTAS available in select homes 

Internet powered by AT&T Fiber delivering internet starting at 1gb for super fast downloads available

Spacious, Modern Floor Plans with Open Flowing Design

High-End, Natural Wood-Style Flooring in Kitchens, Bathrooms, & Living Areas

Premium Shaw Plush Carpeting in All Bedrooms

Oversized Kitchen Prep Islands with Dropped Cylinder Pendant Lighting*

Fashionable Two-tone Kitchen Cabinets with Espresso Lowers & Latte Uppers

Chef Enthusiast Kitchens with Stainless Steel Undermount Sinks & High-arc, Pulldown Moen Faucets

Polished India White Granite Stone Countertops & Designer Mosaic Backsplashes

Stainless Steel, Energy-efficient Frigidaire Appliances, including Dishwasher, Top-Freezer Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Self-Cleaning Electric Range, & Built-in Microwave Oven

Contemporary Interior Color Schemes with Attractive Two-tone Paint

Spa-Inspired Bathrooms with Oval Soaking Tubs, Ceramic Tile Flooring & Walls

Large Walk-in Closets with Custom, Ventilated Shelves

Stylish Satin Nickel Hardware Throughout Home

Modern, Decorative Lighting including Floating Bathroom Vanity Lights

Elegant High Ceilings & Industrial-Style Ceiling Fans

Breezy Patios & Balconies for Relaxing in the Fresh Air

Eco-Friendly, Programmable Electronic Thermostats

Cable & Internet Ready for Easy Connections

Convenient Storage Units for Your Extra Belongings

Full-Size Washers & Dryers*

Private Garages with Remote-Controlled Doors*

Private, Enclosed Yards for Pets or Additional Outdoor Space*

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  100% Smoke-Free Community for Easy Breathing

Spectacular Rooftop Sky Lounge

Tropical Pool Oasis & Courtyard with In-water Tanning Ledge, Private Poolside Cabanas, & Outdoor Grilling Stations

Ultra-chill Transitional Indoor/Outdoor Living Room with double-sided Fireplace, Flat Panel TVs, Barbeque Grills, Lounge Seating, & Stylish LED Lighting

Sleek, State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Cardio Equipment & Free Weights

Fitness On Demand Virtual Group Exercise, Yoga, Pilates, & Dance Classes

Located along-side the Richardson Hike and Bike trail

Inspiring Art Park with Creative, Original Work of Art

Zen Meditation Courtyard with Relaxing Water Feature

Pooch-pampering Dog Spa with Hot/Cold Water & Blow Dryer

Outdoor Barbeque Gas Grills for Easy Dinners & Cookouts with Friends

Breezy Picnic Areas for Impromptu Dining Al Fresco

Fully Equipped Business Center & Wi-Fi Lounge

Gourmet Coffee Bar with Complimentary Beverages

Easy-access Bike Storage & Repair Station

Luxurious, Modern Clubhouse for Entertaining & Parties

Covered Parking Garage with Controlled Access

Convenient, Exclusive Guest Elevators

Package Receiving Service with Parcel Lockers available 24/7

Door-side Valet Service for Recycling & Trash

Explore your new neighborhood and conveniently walk to nearby restaurants and retail such as Tiffs Treats, Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt, Twisted Root Burger, Panera Bread, 7-11 Convenience Store, Frost and Chase Banks.

Enjoy being moments away from the DART Arapaho Park and Ride Station, served by both the DART Red and Orange lines. A convenient way getting to the AAC for a concert or sporting events, or to either DFW or Love Field Airports

Valet Dry Cleaning

Updater Moving Partner 

Bellhops Dallas Movers

Easy access to State Route 75 and Pres. GB Tollway

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 N Greenville Ave have any available units?
1740 N Greenville Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 N Greenville Ave have?
Some of 1740 N Greenville Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 N Greenville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1740 N Greenville Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 N Greenville Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 N Greenville Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1740 N Greenville Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1740 N Greenville Ave offers parking.
Does 1740 N Greenville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1740 N Greenville Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 N Greenville Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1740 N Greenville Ave has a pool.
Does 1740 N Greenville Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1740 N Greenville Ave has accessible units.
Does 1740 N Greenville Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 N Greenville Ave has units with dishwashers.

