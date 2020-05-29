Nice and cozy home convenietly located close to US75 and George Bush Toll Road. Easy commute to downtown or any area in DFW. Owner is motivated to lease as soon as possible. A short term lease is also available and is ready to move in with all Utilities turned on.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1657 E Campbell Rd Road have any available units?
1657 E Campbell Rd Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 1657 E Campbell Rd Road currently offering any rent specials?
1657 E Campbell Rd Road is not currently offering any rent specials.