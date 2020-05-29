All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1657 E Campbell Rd Road

1657 East Campbell Road · No Longer Available
Location

1657 East Campbell Road, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nice and cozy home convenietly located close to US75 and George Bush Toll Road. Easy commute to downtown or any area in DFW. Owner is motivated to lease as soon as possible. A short term lease is also available and is ready to move in with all Utilities turned on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 E Campbell Rd Road have any available units?
1657 E Campbell Rd Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 1657 E Campbell Rd Road currently offering any rent specials?
1657 E Campbell Rd Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 E Campbell Rd Road pet-friendly?
No, 1657 E Campbell Rd Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1657 E Campbell Rd Road offer parking?
No, 1657 E Campbell Rd Road does not offer parking.
Does 1657 E Campbell Rd Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1657 E Campbell Rd Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 E Campbell Rd Road have a pool?
No, 1657 E Campbell Rd Road does not have a pool.
Does 1657 E Campbell Rd Road have accessible units?
No, 1657 E Campbell Rd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 E Campbell Rd Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1657 E Campbell Rd Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1657 E Campbell Rd Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1657 E Campbell Rd Road does not have units with air conditioning.

