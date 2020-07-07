16 Gettysburg Lane

Amenities

7 - 10 month lease preferred. This single story ranch in Cottonwood Creek Estates is like new inside. 2018 updates include Low E windows, roof, wood and tile floors, cabinets, quartz countertops, all appliances, large master shower, freestanding tub, all plumbing fixtures and so much more. New 8 ft backyard fence in 2019. Right next to jogging trail and UT Dallas. Exceptional, Canyon Creek Elementary is just a couple blocks away. Nice backyard koi pond with pump and filter. Pets on case by case basis, subject to owner approval.