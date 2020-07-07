All apartments in Richardson
16 Gettysburg Lane
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:37 AM

16 Gettysburg Lane

16 Gettysburg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16 Gettysburg Lane, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Creek Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7 - 10 month lease preferred. This single story ranch in Cottonwood Creek Estates is like new inside. 2018 updates include Low E windows, roof, wood and tile floors, cabinets, quartz countertops, all appliances, large master shower, freestanding tub, all plumbing fixtures and so much more. New 8 ft backyard fence in 2019. Right next to jogging trail and UT Dallas. Exceptional, Canyon Creek Elementary is just a couple blocks away. Nice backyard koi pond with pump and filter. Pets on case by case basis, subject to owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Gettysburg Lane have any available units?
16 Gettysburg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Gettysburg Lane have?
Some of 16 Gettysburg Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Gettysburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16 Gettysburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Gettysburg Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Gettysburg Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16 Gettysburg Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16 Gettysburg Lane offers parking.
Does 16 Gettysburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Gettysburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Gettysburg Lane have a pool?
No, 16 Gettysburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16 Gettysburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 16 Gettysburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Gettysburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Gettysburg Lane has units with dishwashers.

