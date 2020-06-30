All apartments in Richardson
1507 Auburn Drive

1507 Auburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Auburn Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled house with 4bed 2bath in a quite neighborhood. Hand scraped laminate floor, carpet and tile newly installed in 2017. The home oozes relaxation with everything decorated in soft shade of white and gray with upgraded light fixture and painting color. Spacious living room boasts high ceiling with brick fire place. All bathrooms are upgraded with point mosaic tile shower booth and granite vanities. Cozy kitchen with SS appliance and overlooking large size backyard. Huge 4th bedroom could easily be transitioned into a study or home office. Close to Highway 75 ,PGBT and shopping. Parks and trails nearby. Do not miss this gorgeous house!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Auburn Drive have any available units?
1507 Auburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 Auburn Drive have?
Some of 1507 Auburn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Auburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Auburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Auburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1507 Auburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1507 Auburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Auburn Drive offers parking.
Does 1507 Auburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Auburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Auburn Drive have a pool?
No, 1507 Auburn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Auburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1507 Auburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Auburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 Auburn Drive has units with dishwashers.

