1507 Auburn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled house with 4bed 2bath in a quite neighborhood. Hand scraped laminate floor, carpet and tile newly installed in 2017. The home oozes relaxation with everything decorated in soft shade of white and gray with upgraded light fixture and painting color. Spacious living room boasts high ceiling with brick fire place. All bathrooms are upgraded with point mosaic tile shower booth and granite vanities. Cozy kitchen with SS appliance and overlooking large size backyard. Huge 4th bedroom could easily be transitioned into a study or home office. Close to Highway 75 ,PGBT and shopping. Parks and trails nearby. Do not miss this gorgeous house!!