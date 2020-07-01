1502 Concord Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

You will delight in the beautiful large window in the living room overlooking backyard. Living room is very spacious. Smaller living area with half bath off of it would make great office. Kitchen has black appliances and granite countertops. Updated flooring in bedroom and living room. Granite in bathrooms. Master bath has double vanity Master bedroom has 3 large closets! Close to schools.Pets on case by case basis. No cats please.