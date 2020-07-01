All apartments in Richardson
Location

1502 Concord Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Marlborough Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will delight in the beautiful large window in the living room overlooking backyard. Living room is very spacious. Smaller living area with half bath off of it would make great office. Kitchen has black appliances and granite countertops. Updated flooring in bedroom and living room. Granite in bathrooms. Master bath has double vanity Master bedroom has 3 large closets! Close to schools.Pets on case by case basis. No cats please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Concord Drive have any available units?
1502 Concord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Concord Drive have?
Some of 1502 Concord Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Concord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Concord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Concord Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Concord Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Concord Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Concord Drive offers parking.
Does 1502 Concord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Concord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Concord Drive have a pool?
No, 1502 Concord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Concord Drive have accessible units?
No, 1502 Concord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Concord Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 Concord Drive has units with dishwashers.

