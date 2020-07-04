All apartments in Richardson
1408 Stoneboro Lane
1408 Stoneboro Lane

1408 Stoneboro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Stoneboro Lane, Richardson, TX 75082
Sherrill Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION - Plano ISD - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas near new State Farm facility & Whole Foods Market ready for move-in. Home is walking distance to restaurants, stores, shops at Plano Rd & Renner. Extensively renovated in 2015, features include kitchen with stainless double ovens, granite counter-tops throughout, stovetop, venthood, backsplash, refinished wood cabinets, remodeled baths. Wood floors in living, dining and hallways. New carpet in all bedrooms. Oversized tile floors in wet areas. Second living has corner wet bar could be media or large office. Mature trees front & backyards, board on board privacy fence, doggie door. Across from Spring Creek Nature Area's hike & bike trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Stoneboro Lane have any available units?
1408 Stoneboro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Stoneboro Lane have?
Some of 1408 Stoneboro Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Stoneboro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Stoneboro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Stoneboro Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Stoneboro Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1408 Stoneboro Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Stoneboro Lane offers parking.
Does 1408 Stoneboro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Stoneboro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Stoneboro Lane have a pool?
No, 1408 Stoneboro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Stoneboro Lane have accessible units?
No, 1408 Stoneboro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Stoneboro Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Stoneboro Lane has units with dishwashers.

