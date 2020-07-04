1408 Stoneboro Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT LOCATION - Plano ISD - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas near new State Farm facility & Whole Foods Market ready for move-in. Home is walking distance to restaurants, stores, shops at Plano Rd & Renner. Extensively renovated in 2015, features include kitchen with stainless double ovens, granite counter-tops throughout, stovetop, venthood, backsplash, refinished wood cabinets, remodeled baths. Wood floors in living, dining and hallways. New carpet in all bedrooms. Oversized tile floors in wet areas. Second living has corner wet bar could be media or large office. Mature trees front & backyards, board on board privacy fence, doggie door. Across from Spring Creek Nature Area's hike & bike trails.