1336 Chippewa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly remodeled (2020) gem in sought after Reservation neighborhood with Richardson ISD Schools. Mid-modern century charm meets modern day luxury, corner lot in fabulous location. This well-appointed home featuring two large living areas with multiple windows to bring in natural light and views. Updated eat-in kitchen with quartz counters, custom wallpaper treatment & stone backsplash, new dishwasher and oven. Laminate plank wood floors abound in living, kitchen, & master bedroom. New tile floors (2020) in laundry & both baths, & new carpet (2020) in other bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout (2020). All new windows (2020) & blinds (2020) are on the way.