All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1336 Chippewa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1336 Chippewa Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1336 Chippewa Drive

1336 Chippewa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1336 Chippewa Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Reservation

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled (2020) gem in sought after Reservation neighborhood with Richardson ISD Schools. Mid-modern century charm meets modern day luxury, corner lot in fabulous location. This well-appointed home featuring two large living areas with multiple windows to bring in natural light and views. Updated eat-in kitchen with quartz counters, custom wallpaper treatment & stone backsplash, new dishwasher and oven. Laminate plank wood floors abound in living, kitchen, & master bedroom. New tile floors (2020) in laundry & both baths, & new carpet (2020) in other bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout (2020). All new windows (2020) & blinds (2020) are on the way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Chippewa Drive have any available units?
1336 Chippewa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Chippewa Drive have?
Some of 1336 Chippewa Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Chippewa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Chippewa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Chippewa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Chippewa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1336 Chippewa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Chippewa Drive offers parking.
Does 1336 Chippewa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Chippewa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Chippewa Drive have a pool?
No, 1336 Chippewa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Chippewa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1336 Chippewa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Chippewa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 Chippewa Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District