1317 Seminole Drive

Updated and expanded executive home in desirable Richardson Heights! Updated kitchen with white cabinets, stainless, granite & breakfast bar open to den with fireplace with gas logs. Other living areas include original formal living or dining with wall of built-ins, plus huge addition that could be gameroom or another bedroom. Large master with private bath & 2 closets. Atrium doors in the addition open to a spectacular covered patio with vaulted roof. Large fenced yard & rear driveway with electric gate. Modern colors with gray walls & white trim, hand-scraped hardwoods, updated lighting including fans!