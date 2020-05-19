All apartments in Richardson
1317 Seminole Drive

1317 Seminole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Seminole Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Reservation

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Updated and expanded executive home in desirable Richardson Heights! Updated kitchen with white cabinets, stainless, granite & breakfast bar open to den with fireplace with gas logs. Other living areas include original formal living or dining with wall of built-ins, plus huge addition that could be gameroom or another bedroom. Large master with private bath & 2 closets. Atrium doors in the addition open to a spectacular covered patio with vaulted roof. Large fenced yard & rear driveway with electric gate. Modern colors with gray walls & white trim, hand-scraped hardwoods, updated lighting including fans!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Seminole Drive have any available units?
1317 Seminole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Seminole Drive have?
Some of 1317 Seminole Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Seminole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Seminole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Seminole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Seminole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1317 Seminole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Seminole Drive offers parking.
Does 1317 Seminole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Seminole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Seminole Drive have a pool?
No, 1317 Seminole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Seminole Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 Seminole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Seminole Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Seminole Drive has units with dishwashers.

