1315 Belaire Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:00 AM

1315 Belaire Drive

1315 Belaire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Belaire Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Arapaho Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available First Week Of September. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Nice Updated Richardson Home. Good Location. Walk to all School Levels. Light and Bright. Clean and Ready. New Interior Paint. New Wood Floors. New Blinds. New Doors. New Fixtures. New Lights. New Ceiling Fans. 2 car garage with sep openers. Fridge and W*D included. Easy to maintain lawn with great fenced in backyard for pets and entertaining. Good storage. Ready for new tenant. Make this one home. All measurements approximate. Tenant to verify schools. Certified funds App fee $55 with all Apps. We write the lease. Prof. managed by Dallas Cool Properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Belaire Drive have any available units?
1315 Belaire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 Belaire Drive have?
Some of 1315 Belaire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Belaire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Belaire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Belaire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Belaire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Belaire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Belaire Drive offers parking.
Does 1315 Belaire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 Belaire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Belaire Drive have a pool?
No, 1315 Belaire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Belaire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1315 Belaire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Belaire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Belaire Drive has units with dishwashers.

