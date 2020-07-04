1308 Grinnell Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in sought after Richardson school district & walking dist to Harben Elem. Recent updates to this home include full interior paint, flooring, lighting and window coverings. Open floor plan featuring a large living area with brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings and double doors leading to the covered patio. Renovated kitchen with white cabinetry, updated appliances and tons of cabinet-counter space. The 4 bedrooms are all generous in size and have great closet space. The master is oversized and has a private bath with walk in shower. All hard surface flooring and large fenced rear yard. Pets ok on a case by case basis for an additional fee-deposit.