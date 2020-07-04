All apartments in Richardson
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:46 AM

1308 Grinnell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Grinnell Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Town Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in sought after Richardson school district & walking dist to Harben Elem. Recent updates to this home include full interior paint, flooring, lighting and window coverings. Open floor plan featuring a large living area with brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings and double doors leading to the covered patio. Renovated kitchen with white cabinetry, updated appliances and tons of cabinet-counter space. The 4 bedrooms are all generous in size and have great closet space. The master is oversized and has a private bath with walk in shower. All hard surface flooring and large fenced rear yard. Pets ok on a case by case basis for an additional fee-deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Grinnell Drive have any available units?
1308 Grinnell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Grinnell Drive have?
Some of 1308 Grinnell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Grinnell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Grinnell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Grinnell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Grinnell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Grinnell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Grinnell Drive offers parking.
Does 1308 Grinnell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Grinnell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Grinnell Drive have a pool?
No, 1308 Grinnell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Grinnell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1308 Grinnell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Grinnell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Grinnell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

