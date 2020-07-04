All apartments in Richardson
1303 Hillsdale Drive
1303 Hillsdale Drive

1303 Hillsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Hillsdale Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Town Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideally located near the Glenville Trail. This well maintained family is home is one of the few five bedroom properties in the neighborhood. Accented by huge trees on the outside and lots of updates inside; this custom is sure to impress. Vaulted ceiling with floor to ceiling brick fireplace in spacious living, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and granite countertop with light filled window views of shaded backyard. Split fifth bedroom for possible mother in law suite or office. Energy conscious consumers will appreciate the added attic insulation, radiant barrier, low e windows and programmable thermostat. Extra bonuses- recent roof replacement and new garage door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Hillsdale Drive have any available units?
1303 Hillsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Hillsdale Drive have?
Some of 1303 Hillsdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Hillsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Hillsdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Hillsdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Hillsdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1303 Hillsdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Hillsdale Drive offers parking.
Does 1303 Hillsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Hillsdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Hillsdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1303 Hillsdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Hillsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1303 Hillsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Hillsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 Hillsdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

