1303 Hillsdale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ideally located near the Glenville Trail. This well maintained family is home is one of the few five bedroom properties in the neighborhood. Accented by huge trees on the outside and lots of updates inside; this custom is sure to impress. Vaulted ceiling with floor to ceiling brick fireplace in spacious living, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and granite countertop with light filled window views of shaded backyard. Split fifth bedroom for possible mother in law suite or office. Energy conscious consumers will appreciate the added attic insulation, radiant barrier, low e windows and programmable thermostat. Extra bonuses- recent roof replacement and new garage door!