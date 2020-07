Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Totally updated home in Richardson schools. Very well-done with beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen has been completely updated with all new everything; stainless appliances, gas stove top, etc. Beautiful backyard with a very large deck which is perfect for entertaining. Fabulous wood fence too! Hurry before this is gone!