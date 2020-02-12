All apartments in Richardson
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

122 W CityLine Dr

122 West Cityline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

122 West Cityline Drive, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
yoga
Who is this crazy person?

  Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!

------------------------------------------------
  Finally, you've finally found apartment that comes with it's own wine coolers. Amazing. Now you finally have a place to store your rare collection of vintage wines. You know, that one bottle you have from Napoleon's secret collection. And that other one you retrieved from the sunken pirate ship off the coast of the Maldives. And that other bottle that was gifted to you by an wealthy great-great-grand-parent from the 1800's. And that other bottle from your personal winery (since you own a winery or two of course). You get the idea. Oh, and the apartment is pretty excellent too. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Nine-and-a-half foot (or higher) ceilings in all homes

Stained concrete or plank flooring

Modern granite or quartz countertops in kitchens and bathrooms

Stainless steel appliances with double-door refrigerators

Gas ranges and large, under-mount sinks in kitchens

Contemporary kitchen cabinets

Washers and dryers

Ceiling fans with lights in all living areas and bedrooms

At least two USB ports per home

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Come and go with DART, just steps away

Large residential social spaces, indoor retreats and designer lounges

Dog run and pet parlor for bathing and grooming

Hotel-inspired pool with cabanas, grilling and gaming areas

State-of-the-art strength & cardio gym with yoga studio

Open-air wellness park with a jogging path and yoga lawn

Hike and bike over 40 miles of nearby park trails

Street-level shopping, dining, Whole Foods and nearby CityLine entertainment

Bike storage and repair center

Package delivery lockers for 24/7 pick-up convenience 

Stay "on" electric car charging station

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 W CityLine Dr have any available units?
122 W CityLine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 W CityLine Dr have?
Some of 122 W CityLine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 W CityLine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
122 W CityLine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 W CityLine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 W CityLine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 122 W CityLine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 122 W CityLine Dr offers parking.
Does 122 W CityLine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 W CityLine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 W CityLine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 122 W CityLine Dr has a pool.
Does 122 W CityLine Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 122 W CityLine Dr has accessible units.
Does 122 W CityLine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 W CityLine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

