122 W CityLine Dr

I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in.



Finally, you've finally found apartment that comes with it's own wine coolers. Amazing. Now you finally have a place to store your rare collection of vintage wines. You know, that one bottle you have from Napoleon's secret collection. And that other one you retrieved from the sunken pirate ship off the coast of the Maldives. And that other bottle that was gifted to you by an wealthy great-great-grand-parent from the 1800's. And that other bottle from your personal winery (since you own a winery or two of course). You get the idea. Oh, and the apartment is pretty excellent too.



Apartment Amenities



Nine-and-a-half foot (or higher) ceilings in all homes



Stained concrete or plank flooring



Modern granite or quartz countertops in kitchens and bathrooms



Stainless steel appliances with double-door refrigerators



Gas ranges and large, under-mount sinks in kitchens



Contemporary kitchen cabinets



Washers and dryers



Ceiling fans with lights in all living areas and bedrooms



At least two USB ports per home



Community Amenities



Come and go with DART, just steps away



Large residential social spaces, indoor retreats and designer lounges



Dog run and pet parlor for bathing and grooming



Hotel-inspired pool with cabanas, grilling and gaming areas



State-of-the-art strength & cardio gym with yoga studio



Open-air wellness park with a jogging path and yoga lawn



Hike and bike over 40 miles of nearby park trails



Street-level shopping, dining, Whole Foods and nearby CityLine entertainment



Bike storage and repair center



Package delivery lockers for 24/7 pick-up convenience



Stay "on" electric car charging station



