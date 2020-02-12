122 W CityLine Dr

Amenities
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!
------------------------------------------------
Finally, you've finally found apartment that comes with it's own wine coolers. Amazing. Now you finally have a place to store your rare collection of vintage wines. You know, that one bottle you have from Napoleon's secret collection. And that other one you retrieved from the sunken pirate ship off the coast of the Maldives. And that other bottle that was gifted to you by an wealthy great-great-grand-parent from the 1800's. And that other bottle from your personal winery (since you own a winery or two of course). You get the idea. Oh, and the apartment is pretty excellent too.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Nine-and-a-half foot (or higher) ceilings in all homes
Stained concrete or plank flooring
Modern granite or quartz countertops in kitchens and bathrooms
Stainless steel appliances with double-door refrigerators
Gas ranges and large, under-mount sinks in kitchens
Contemporary kitchen cabinets
Washers and dryers
Ceiling fans with lights in all living areas and bedrooms
At least two USB ports per home
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Come and go with DART, just steps away
Large residential social spaces, indoor retreats and designer lounges
Dog run and pet parlor for bathing and grooming
Hotel-inspired pool with cabanas, grilling and gaming areas
State-of-the-art strength & cardio gym with yoga studio
Open-air wellness park with a jogging path and yoga lawn
Hike and bike over 40 miles of nearby park trails
Street-level shopping, dining, Whole Foods and nearby CityLine entertainment
Bike storage and repair center
Package delivery lockers for 24/7 pick-up convenience
Stay "on" electric car charging station