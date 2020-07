Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in College Park! Home features updated appliances and upgraded bathrooms. NO CARPET! FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT! NEW vinyl plank flooring in living and all bedrooms! Home features a separate living room that can be completely closed off. Great for a 4th bedroom, office, game room, or media room. Backyard features fantastic pool for relaxation. Home comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Complete yard and pool maintenance included!