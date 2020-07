Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage in Richardson! Fresh paint, gorgeous Texas Hickory wood laminate flooring in living area, granite countertops upscale lighting and more! Walking distance to Mark Twain Elementary. $50 application fee for each person over 18 years of age. Tenant to verify measurements, schools, etc. Agent is principal in company that owns this property.