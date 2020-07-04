All apartments in Richardson
Last updated April 15 2019 at 5:31 AM

1110 Wake Drive

1110 Wake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Wake Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Mark Twain

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready, this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath with attached garage, was completely remodeled in 2018 including new roof, new carpet in bedrooms, hardwoods in living room and hall. The kitchen floor was replaced with ceramic tile, granite in kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances with gas range and oven. Large windows with a view to the back yard with an 8 ft. wood fence, and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Great location for elementary school age children. Minutes from Plano Rd, and a straight shot to City Line!
You'll want to make this house your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Wake Drive have any available units?
1110 Wake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Wake Drive have?
Some of 1110 Wake Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Wake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Wake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Wake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Wake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1110 Wake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Wake Drive offers parking.
Does 1110 Wake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Wake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Wake Drive have a pool?
No, 1110 Wake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Wake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1110 Wake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Wake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Wake Drive has units with dishwashers.

