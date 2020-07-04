1110 Wake Drive

Amenities

Move-in ready, this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath with attached garage, was completely remodeled in 2018 including new roof, new carpet in bedrooms, hardwoods in living room and hall. The kitchen floor was replaced with ceramic tile, granite in kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances with gas range and oven. Large windows with a view to the back yard with an 8 ft. wood fence, and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Great location for elementary school age children. Minutes from Plano Rd, and a straight shot to City Line!

You'll want to make this house your home!