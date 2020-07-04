All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 107 Wake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
107 Wake Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

107 Wake Drive

107 Wake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

107 Wake Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Mark Twain

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This quaint home is located on a large lot in the heart of Richardson. The enclosed sunroom is visible from the large living room. Inside the cute galley kitchen, you will find a plethora of built in cabinets. This home features three bedrooms, with laminate and tile throughout the home. Venture out to the large backyard with trees, a shed and plenty of room for entertainment with friends and family. Make this house your home today! Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Wake Drive have any available units?
107 Wake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 107 Wake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Wake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Wake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Wake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 107 Wake Drive offer parking?
No, 107 Wake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 107 Wake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Wake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Wake Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Wake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Wake Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Wake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Wake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Wake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Wake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Wake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District