107 Wake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This quaint home is located on a large lot in the heart of Richardson. The enclosed sunroom is visible from the large living room. Inside the cute galley kitchen, you will find a plethora of built in cabinets. This home features three bedrooms, with laminate and tile throughout the home. Venture out to the large backyard with trees, a shed and plenty of room for entertainment with friends and family. Make this house your home today! Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.