Richardson, TX
1050 N Greenville Ave
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

1050 N Greenville Ave

1050 North Greenville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1050 North Greenville Avenue, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
trash valet
Looking for a new apartment?

  I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We're a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I'm super free to work with.

_________________________________
  It's finally over! After years of campaigns, battles, skirmishes, the war is finally over. A few close brushes with doom and defeat threatened to hamper your mission, but you've eventually outclassed your opponent, and now that evil army of orcs or trolls or whatever weird goblin things they were have finally retreated to the dark stormy hell in whence they came from. As a reward for your unrivaled courage, unvarnished honor, and whatever really good human traits, you've now been awarded by a super amazing Downtown-ish apartment that's almost like having your own castle, but without the moat and private army stuff.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  One & Two Bedroom Apartments & Townhomes

Hardwood-Style Floors

Central Air Conditioning

Ceiling Fans

Track & Pendant Lighting

Energy-Efficient Appliances

Stainless-Steel or Black-on-Black Appliances

Granite Countertops

Gorgeous Glass Backsplash

In-Home Washer & Dryer

Walk-In Closets

Designer Vanity Light

Oversize Oval Soaking Tub

Crescent-Shaped Shower Rods

Walk-In Shower

Private Balcony or Patio

Private Backyard

Pet-Friendly Apartments

Private Storage

Valet Trash Service

Elevator Access

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Smoke Free Community

Resort-Style Pool

Cabanas & Covered Lounge Area

Beautiful Resident Clubhouse

Sport Court

Golf Simulator

Business Center

Complete Fitness Center with TRX Machine

WiFi in Community Spaces

Courtyards with Grills

Bike Storage Room

Urban Garage & Multipurpose Space

Onsite Dog Park

Recycling Center

Onsite Management

Online Rental Payments

Private Garages & Reserved Covered Parking

Tuck-Under Parking Available

Regular Social Gatherings

Weekly Boot Camps

Family Friendly

Pet-Friendly Community

Close to CityLine

Corporate Suites Available

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 N Greenville Ave have any available units?
1050 N Greenville Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 N Greenville Ave have?
Some of 1050 N Greenville Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 N Greenville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1050 N Greenville Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 N Greenville Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 N Greenville Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1050 N Greenville Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1050 N Greenville Ave offers parking.
Does 1050 N Greenville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 N Greenville Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 N Greenville Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1050 N Greenville Ave has a pool.
Does 1050 N Greenville Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1050 N Greenville Ave has accessible units.
Does 1050 N Greenville Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 N Greenville Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

