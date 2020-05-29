1050 N Greenville Ave

Amenities

It's finally over! After years of campaigns, battles, skirmishes, the war is finally over. A few close brushes with doom and defeat threatened to hamper your mission, but you've eventually outclassed your opponent, and now that evil army of orcs or trolls or whatever weird goblin things they were have finally retreated to the dark stormy hell in whence they came from. As a reward for your unrivaled courage, unvarnished honor, and whatever really good human traits, you've now been awarded by a super amazing Downtown-ish apartment that's almost like having your own castle, but without the moat and private army stuff.



Apartment Amenities



One & Two Bedroom Apartments & Townhomes



Hardwood-Style Floors



Central Air Conditioning



Ceiling Fans



Track & Pendant Lighting



Energy-Efficient Appliances



Stainless-Steel or Black-on-Black Appliances



Granite Countertops



Gorgeous Glass Backsplash



In-Home Washer & Dryer



Walk-In Closets



Designer Vanity Light



Oversize Oval Soaking Tub



Crescent-Shaped Shower Rods



Walk-In Shower



Private Balcony or Patio



Private Backyard



Pet-Friendly Apartments



Private Storage



Valet Trash Service



Elevator Access



Community Amenities



Smoke Free Community



Resort-Style Pool



Cabanas & Covered Lounge Area



Beautiful Resident Clubhouse



Sport Court



Golf Simulator



Business Center



Complete Fitness Center with TRX Machine



WiFi in Community Spaces



Courtyards with Grills



Bike Storage Room



Urban Garage & Multipurpose Space



Onsite Dog Park



Recycling Center



Onsite Management



Online Rental Payments



Private Garages & Reserved Covered Parking



Tuck-Under Parking Available



Regular Social Gatherings



Weekly Boot Camps



Family Friendly



Pet-Friendly Community



Close to CityLine



Corporate Suites Available



