1050 N Greenville Ave

Apartment Amenities
One & Two Bedroom Apartments & Townhomes
Hardwood-Style Floors
Central Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Track & Pendant Lighting
Energy-Efficient Appliances
Stainless-Steel or Black-on-Black Appliances
Granite Countertops
Gorgeous Glass Backsplash
In-Home Washer & Dryer
Walk-In Closets
Designer Vanity Light
Oversize Oval Soaking Tub
Crescent-Shaped Shower Rods
Walk-In Shower
Private Balcony or Patio
Private Backyard
Pet-Friendly Apartments
Private Storage
Valet Trash Service
Elevator Access
Community Amenities
Smoke Free Community
Resort-Style Pool
Cabanas & Covered Lounge Area
Beautiful Resident Clubhouse
Sport Court
Golf Simulator
Business Center
Complete Fitness Center with TRX Machine
WiFi in Community Spaces
Courtyards with Grills
Bike Storage Room
Urban Garage & Multipurpose Space
Onsite Dog Park
Recycling Center
Onsite Management
Online Rental Payments
Private Garages & Reserved Covered Parking
Tuck-Under Parking Available
Regular Social Gatherings
Weekly Boot Camps
Family Friendly
Pet-Friendly Community
Close to CityLine
Corporate Suites Available