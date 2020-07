Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool 24hr maintenance tennis court accessible parking on-site laundry bbq/grill business center e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.



Nestled in a lovely residential neighborhood in prestigious Plano, you’ll find The Westside Apartments Homes offering beautifully upgraded apartments and townhomes that are light and bright, with designer details throughout. The amenities are designed to dazzle, too, with five – yes, five! – resort-inspired saltwater pools, outdoor kitchens, club-quality fitness center, bark park, and iLounge.