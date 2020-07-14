Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport internet access internet cafe

Surrounded by gorgeous walking and biking trails, Fox Trails in Plano, TX has just what you need to lead a comfortable life. Indulge in gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, spacious walk-in closets, private patios and balconies, full kitchen appliance package, roomy bedrooms with ceiling fans and more. Our sensational amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center with cardio and weight training, relaxing resident clubhouse, convenient laundry care center, basketball court and garage parking. Browse our five-unique floor plans today!



We’re located north of thrilling Dallas! Spend a day downtown and check out the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Farmers Market, Katy Trail Ice House, Dallas Zoo or Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse. If you’re looking to stay closer to home, you’re in luck! Take your pooch to Jack Carter Dog Park, hike through Russell Creek Park, shop Stonebriar Centre, catch a movie at Cinemark West Plano and XD or golf at Stonebriar Country Club. We are in the hear