Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:06 AM

Fox Trails

6300 Roundrock Trl · (972) 325-7568
Location

6300 Roundrock Trl, Plano, TX 75023

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1303 · Avail. Aug 8

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 1007 · Avail. Jul 24

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 3601 · Avail. Sep 15

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2601 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Unit 3803 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Unit 3901 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Trails.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
internet access
internet cafe
Surrounded by gorgeous walking and biking trails, Fox Trails in Plano, TX has just what you need to lead a comfortable life. Indulge in gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, spacious walk-in closets, private patios and balconies, full kitchen appliance package, roomy bedrooms with ceiling fans and more. Our sensational amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center with cardio and weight training, relaxing resident clubhouse, convenient laundry care center, basketball court and garage parking. Browse our five-unique floor plans today!

We’re located north of thrilling Dallas! Spend a day downtown and check out the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Farmers Market, Katy Trail Ice House, Dallas Zoo or Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse. If you’re looking to stay closer to home, you’re in luck! Take your pooch to Jack Carter Dog Park, hike through Russell Creek Park, shop Stonebriar Centre, catch a movie at Cinemark West Plano and XD or golf at Stonebriar Country Club. We are in the hear

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Fox Trails have any available units?
Fox Trails has 17 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Fox Trails have?
Some of Fox Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Trails currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Trails is pet friendly.
Does Fox Trails offer parking?
Yes, Fox Trails offers parking.
Does Fox Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fox Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Trails have a pool?
Yes, Fox Trails has a pool.
Does Fox Trails have accessible units?
No, Fox Trails does not have accessible units.
Does Fox Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Trails has units with dishwashers.

