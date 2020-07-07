All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 9900 Dryden Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9900 Dryden Ln
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:34 AM

9900 Dryden Ln

9900 Dryden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9900 Dryden Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9900 Dryden Lane, Plano, TX. 75025 - Town Home. Living room has high ceiling with wood floors & fireplace. Kitchen includes gas cook top, ceramic tile floor that is attached to the breakfast nook, overlooks patio with small yard. Master includes garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet. 2 car attached garage. Property backs up to large greenbelt.
Tenant verify schools & measurements. Application & $50 application fee to be submitted online at ebbypm.com. For apps w pets use ebby.petscreening.com, $20 per pet. We prepare the Lease. A $20 monthly charge will be added to the rent for Second Nature Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

(RLNE5698955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9900 Dryden Ln have any available units?
9900 Dryden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9900 Dryden Ln have?
Some of 9900 Dryden Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9900 Dryden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9900 Dryden Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9900 Dryden Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9900 Dryden Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9900 Dryden Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9900 Dryden Ln offers parking.
Does 9900 Dryden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9900 Dryden Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9900 Dryden Ln have a pool?
No, 9900 Dryden Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9900 Dryden Ln have accessible units?
No, 9900 Dryden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9900 Dryden Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9900 Dryden Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District