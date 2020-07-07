9900 Dryden Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

9900 Dryden Lane, Plano, TX. 75025 - Town Home. Living room has high ceiling with wood floors & fireplace. Kitchen includes gas cook top, ceramic tile floor that is attached to the breakfast nook, overlooks patio with small yard. Master includes garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet. 2 car attached garage. Property backs up to large greenbelt.

Tenant verify schools & measurements. Application & $50 application fee to be submitted online at ebbypm.com. For apps w pets use ebby.petscreening.com, $20 per pet. We prepare the Lease. A $20 monthly charge will be added to the rent for Second Nature Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.



