All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 9865 Castlewood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9865 Castlewood Dr
Last updated December 31 2019 at 4:34 AM

9865 Castlewood Dr

9865 Castlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9865 Castlewood Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Frisco ISD! This upgraded townhome offers high ceilings and an open floor plan with 2 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Large living room with small back patio area that leads to a larger grassy space. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Custom light fixtures in entrance and dining. Small loft space upstairs that makes a perfect home office. Access to a community pool and lawn care included with rent. *Pets restricted to one and under 25lbs. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9865 Castlewood Dr have any available units?
9865 Castlewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9865 Castlewood Dr have?
Some of 9865 Castlewood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9865 Castlewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9865 Castlewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9865 Castlewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9865 Castlewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9865 Castlewood Dr offer parking?
No, 9865 Castlewood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9865 Castlewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9865 Castlewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9865 Castlewood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9865 Castlewood Dr has a pool.
Does 9865 Castlewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 9865 Castlewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9865 Castlewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9865 Castlewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District