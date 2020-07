Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful end unit townhouse with open floorplan, soaring ceiling and nice windows in the living area. The kitchen features black appliances and plenty of cabinets. Kitchen looks out on the living and dining areas. Designer lighting fixtures in the dining and breakfast areas add class to an already classic arrangement. You can enjoy your private rear patio year-round and the community pool right across the house with plenty of deck space for your summer fun. Dont miss this one!