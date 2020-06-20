9804 Zembriski Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

LEASE WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE THROUGH HOMEPARTNERS ONLY! Awesome One and a Half Story Home situated on the back tees of Ridgeview's 13th hole with views of lush trees! Spacious study with built in shelves, Private guest en-suite with exterior access, 2 add. secondary bedrooms, stacked formals in the heart of the home with fireplace. Fall in love with the light, bright updated farmhouse kitchen overlooking the family room with fabulous views of the formal pool with water feature, trees and golf course. Private master tucked in the back of the home also has great views. Huge game-media space upstairs with walkin floored attic for storage! Amazing 3 car garage with epoxy floor and cabinets galore!