Plano, TX
9804 Zembriski Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9804 Zembriski Drive

9804 Zembriski Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9804 Zembriski Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LEASE WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE THROUGH HOMEPARTNERS ONLY! Awesome One and a Half Story Home situated on the back tees of Ridgeview's 13th hole with views of lush trees! Spacious study with built in shelves, Private guest en-suite with exterior access, 2 add. secondary bedrooms, stacked formals in the heart of the home with fireplace. Fall in love with the light, bright updated farmhouse kitchen overlooking the family room with fabulous views of the formal pool with water feature, trees and golf course. Private master tucked in the back of the home also has great views. Huge game-media space upstairs with walkin floored attic for storage! Amazing 3 car garage with epoxy floor and cabinets galore!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9804 Zembriski Drive have any available units?
9804 Zembriski Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9804 Zembriski Drive have?
Some of 9804 Zembriski Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9804 Zembriski Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9804 Zembriski Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9804 Zembriski Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9804 Zembriski Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9804 Zembriski Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9804 Zembriski Drive offers parking.
Does 9804 Zembriski Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9804 Zembriski Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9804 Zembriski Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9804 Zembriski Drive has a pool.
Does 9804 Zembriski Drive have accessible units?
No, 9804 Zembriski Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9804 Zembriski Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9804 Zembriski Drive has units with dishwashers.

