9732 Ellery Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story and a half, 2 living rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 car garages home located at Ellery Ave in Plano close to restaurants, shoppings and major highways: highway 121, North Dallas Tollway, highway 75, President George Bush Turnpike and Highway 380.

* Excellent Frisco ISD schools: Liberty High school, Fowler Middle school and Taylor Elementary school.

* Monthly Water Bill paid up to $80 by Landlord for 12+ month lease.

* Granite counter tops in Kitchen and downstairs bathrooms.

* New Luxury Vinyl Plank floors in bedrooms family room

* Pretty Porcelain Tile floors in Living room, Kitchen, Hallways and all bathrooms.

* Great neighbor

* Newly stained deck in backyard.