9732 Ellery Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful one story and a half, 2 living rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 car garages home located at Ellery Ave in Plano close to restaurants, shoppings and major highways: highway 121, North Dallas Tollway, highway 75, President George Bush Turnpike and Highway 380.
* Excellent Frisco ISD schools: Liberty High school, Fowler Middle school and Taylor Elementary school.
* Monthly Water Bill paid up to $80 by Landlord for 12+ month lease.
* Granite counter tops in Kitchen and downstairs bathrooms.
* New Luxury Vinyl Plank floors in bedrooms family room
* Pretty Porcelain Tile floors in Living room, Kitchen, Hallways and all bathrooms.
* Great neighbor
* Newly stained deck in backyard.