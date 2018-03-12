All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 21 2019

9732 Ellery Avenue

9732 Ellery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9732 Ellery Avenue, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

Beautiful one story and a half, 2 living rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 car garages home located at Ellery Ave in Plano close to restaurants, shoppings and major highways: highway 121, North Dallas Tollway, highway 75, President George Bush Turnpike and Highway 380.
* Excellent Frisco ISD schools: Liberty High school, Fowler Middle school and Taylor Elementary school.
* Monthly Water Bill paid up to $80 by Landlord for 12+ month lease.
* Granite counter tops in Kitchen and downstairs bathrooms.
* New Luxury Vinyl Plank floors in bedrooms family room
* Pretty Porcelain Tile floors in Living room, Kitchen, Hallways and all bathrooms.
* Great neighbor
* Newly stained deck in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9732 Ellery Avenue have any available units?
9732 Ellery Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9732 Ellery Avenue have?
Some of 9732 Ellery Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9732 Ellery Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9732 Ellery Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9732 Ellery Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9732 Ellery Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9732 Ellery Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9732 Ellery Avenue offers parking.
Does 9732 Ellery Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9732 Ellery Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9732 Ellery Avenue have a pool?
No, 9732 Ellery Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9732 Ellery Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9732 Ellery Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9732 Ellery Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9732 Ellery Avenue has units with dishwashers.

