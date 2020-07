Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

MOVE-IN Ready!! Great location in Center of Plano and Frisco ISD ! Bright & Open floor plan. Almost like New House!New Paint, New Floor, Huge master bedroom with seating area, and New Granite counter top & Cabinet in master bath. Large gameroom in the highly sought! Crown molding & picture molding, Upgraded fixtures & lighting, Ceiling fan in every room. Corner lot, Easy access to Hwy 121 & D N Tollway,Shopping Center and Stonebriar Mall.