Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace oven

FRESHLY PAINTED HOUSE in FRISCO ISD!!!! Single story house located in Plano with 3 car garage at affordable price. It has 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths has nice wood flooring extends from entry to kitchen. Huge family room with gas fireplace open to kitchen versatile plan offers interchangeable formals. French doors to living room, crow and molding in formals. Well maintained backyard has a covered patio with secured wooden fence.

Washer & Dryer include in lease.