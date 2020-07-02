928 Ledgemont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3-2-2 on large corner lot. Beautiful dark flooring in living areas, ceramic tile in wet areas and ceiling fans throughout. Granite counter tops in kitchen and beautifully tiled master shower. Large corner lot with 120 sf shed for extra storage. Generous sized backyard, large enclosed 10x20 sun room,open sun deck and privacy fence make for an inviting backyard utopia. Within walking distance to parks, Connemara Conservancy and miles of hiking trails and close to Waters Creek golf course, The Shops at Waters Creek and Shops of Fairview. Pets will be evaluated on a case by case basis. Preference for lease to end in May 2021 or later.